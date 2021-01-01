Freelance Creative Directors in Monterrey, Mexico for Hire
Weirdface
Monterrey, México • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Graphic artist / graphic designer @ Movva Cycling
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
UVM
Graphic Designer
2019
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
Oscar Moctezuma
Monterrey, Mexico • $10 (USD) per hour
About Oscar Moctezuma
I'm an Illustrator, or something like that.
Work History
-
Creative / Art director @ Heritage Design
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 3D
- branding
- character design
- html css javascript
- illustration
Eduardo Higareda
Monterrey, México • $35 (USD) per hour
About Eduardo Higareda
Grapic & Web Designer based in Monterrey.
Lead designer at Icalia Labs.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Icalia Labs
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo León
Graphic Designer
2015
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- design sprints
- figma
- front-end development
- interaction design
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Karen NoveloPro
Monterrey, México • $60 (USD) per hour
About Karen Novelo
Lightbender 🧊 UI/IxD Designer and 3D Artist 👾 Video Game and Film Photography nerd 🎞
Selling NFT at: https://foundation.app/krakennovelo
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Accenture
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
UANL
Graphic Design B.A.
2014
Skills
- 3d animation
- 3d graphics
- 3d icon
- 3d illustration
- 3d modeling
- art direction
- cgi
- cinema 4d
- interactive prototyping
- ixd
- low poly
- motion graphics
- product design
- product rendering
- user interface design
- visual design