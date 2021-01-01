Freelance Creative Directors in Monterrey, Mexico for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Monterrey, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Weirdface

Weirdface

Monterrey, México $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Graphic artist / graphic designer @ Movva Cycling

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • UVM

    Graphic Designer

    2019

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
Message
Oscar Moctezuma

Oscar Moctezuma

Monterrey, Mexico $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About Oscar Moctezuma

I'm an Illustrator, or something like that.

Work History

  • Creative / Art director @ Heritage Design

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 3D
  • branding
  • character design
  • html css javascript
  • illustration
Message
Eduardo Higareda

Eduardo Higareda

Monterrey, México $35 (USD) per hour

Message

About Eduardo Higareda

Grapic & Web Designer based in Monterrey.
Lead designer at Icalia Labs.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Icalia Labs

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo León

    Graphic Designer

    2015

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • design sprints
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Karen Novelo

Karen Novelo

Pro

Monterrey, México $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About Karen Novelo

Lightbender 🧊 UI/IxD Designer and 3D Artist 👾 Video Game and Film Photography nerd 🎞
Selling NFT at: https://foundation.app/krakennovelo

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Accenture

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • UANL

    Graphic Design B.A.

    2014

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d icon
  • 3d illustration
  • 3d modeling
  • art direction
  • cgi
  • cinema 4d
  • interactive prototyping
  • ixd
  • low poly
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • product rendering
  • user interface design
  • visual design
Message