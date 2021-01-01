Freelance Creative Directors in Mohali, India for Hire

Naresh | Uikreative

Chandigarh, India $35 (USD) per hour

About Naresh | Uikreative

I’m full-stack UI/UX designer, multidisciplinary designer, frontend developer and creative director with over 15 years of experience. Specialize in User Interface Design (UI) , User Experience (UX), Usability Testing (UT), Mobile Application Design, Interface Wire frame/Prototypes and Frontend development.

In my work , I always try to transform highly complex concepts into simple, approachable applications, that are easy to use and visually balanced, across any device. I’ve loved design since I was young and I was lucky enough to turn my passion into my job. I believe that it is important to create things that look and feel great.

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Uikreative

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • application development
  • dashboard
  • ecommerce
  • ecommerce website
  • graphic design
  • gui application design
  • interfaces wireframes
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
aroon

chandigarh $25 (USD) per hour

About aroon

Problem solver, who loves to create awesome interfaces which works great. Looking for a UI/UX expert?
just press "Hire me"

Work History

  • Design Director @ Realmonkey

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • software design
  • ui
  • user interface designer
  • ux
  • web app
sahil bajaj

sahil bajaj

Mohali $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Master Creationz

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • dashboard
  • landing page
  • mobile app ux
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • uiuxdesign
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux strategy
  • web
  • web design
  • website animation
IAPP TECHNOLOGIES

chandigarh $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design lead @ iapptechnologies

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • android design
  • development
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
