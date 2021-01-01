Freelance Creative Directors in Minneapolis, MN for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Minneapolis, MN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Cody Petts

Cody Petts

Pro

Minneapolis

Message

Work History

  • Owner / Design Director @ Cody Petts Studio LLC

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Wisconsin Stout

    Bachelor of Fine Arts

    2013

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • packaging
  • photography
Message
Studio du Nord

Studio du Nord

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Message

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Latitude

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA

    2008

Skills

  • identity and branding
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Jesse Lindhorst

Jesse Lindhorst

Pro

Minneapolis, MN

Message

About Jesse Lindhorst

Design Director of Friend & Fort / Illustrator / Lego Lover / Cyclist / Optimist / Coffee Enthusiast

Work History

  • Design Director @ Friend & Fort

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • packaging
  • print design
  • screen printing
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Jordan Cullen

Jordan Cullen

Pro

Minneapolis, MN $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Jordan Cullen

Design & Art Direction
Previously Senior Designer at Stout

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Stout

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • copywriting
  • iconography
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo design
  • typography
Message