Freelance Creative Directors in Minneapolis, MN for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Minneapolis, MN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Cody PettsPro
Minneapolis
Work History
-
Owner / Design Director @ Cody Petts Studio LLC
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Wisconsin Stout
Bachelor of Fine Arts
2013
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- lettering
- packaging
- photography
Studio du Nord
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Latitude
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Savannah College of Art and Design
BFA
2008
Skills
- identity and branding
- logo
- typography
Jesse LindhorstPro
Minneapolis, MN
About Jesse Lindhorst
Design Director of Friend & Fort / Illustrator / Lego Lover / Cyclist / Optimist / Coffee Enthusiast
Work History
-
Design Director @ Friend & Fort
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- illustration
- packaging
- print design
- screen printing
- typography
- web design
Jordan CullenPro
Minneapolis, MN • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jordan Cullen
Design & Art Direction
Previously Senior Designer at Stout
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Stout
2016 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- copywriting
- iconography
- illustration
- logo
- logo design
- typography