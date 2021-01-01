Hire freelance creative directors in Milwaukee, WI

Unlock access to 10,000+ designers for hire with Dribbble, the largest platform of designers online. Simplify your hiring process today and never have to worry about where to hire top design talent again

Learn more
Ana Miminoshvili

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 114 freelance creative directors in Milwaukee, WI available for hire

  • Jim Kennelly

    Jim Kennelly

    Milwaukee, WI

    Organic Coffee Roasters coffee brand snake creature brand identity coffee branding type illustration typography vector design
    Single Origin coffee packaging coffee branding coffee branding badge type typography vector design
    Car Buying vintage sign signage vintage badge type retro typography vector design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Evan Stremke

    Evan Stremke

    Milwaukee, WI

    Milwaukee Bucks 2022 "City Edition" Concept giannis blue yellow graphic design branding bucks milwaukee nba concept sports basketball jersey apparel
    [TRU] Sneak Peek vector logomark visual identity branding concept branding and identity branding design idenity logo design design branding logo
    The Randville Website wix upper peninsula michigan restaurant bar website
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • Web Design
  • Kate Libby

    Kate Libby

    Milwaukee, WI

    WINO 4 EVER cheers woodlandcreatures witches wine wino vector design illustration graphic
    Sushi Taisho Merch fish beach funny quirky sushi branding vector merchandise merch mockups design illustration graphic
    Sushi Taisho cute cheeky sushijoint california fish sushi design vector logo branding illustration graphic
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Timothy J. Reynolds

    Timothy J. Reynolds

    Milwaukee, WI

    Red Robin Kids' Menu (Q4 2021) - Sneak c4d snow trees pumpkin sidewalk walkway people kid menu kids red robin 2021 q4 winter fall french fries fries 3d burger cheeseburger
    Barron's - Self-Driving Cars (Cover) c4d 3d render issue magazine cover future town block city electric cars av self-driving barrons
    Burger Boyz concert band stones nature outside trail restaurant food bbq tent ferris wheel ride carnival c4d render 3d cheeseburger cheese burger band burger
    • Animation
    • Illustration
  • Whitney Anderson

    Whitney Anderson

    Milwaukee -- Wisconsin

    Fruity Gal riso risograph portrait woman illustration fruit
    We're all just trying our best art print hand lettering lettering illustration script risograph riso marbled
    Marbled risograph riso marbled marbling art print illustration hand lettering design script lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Joshua Krohn

    Joshua Krohn

    Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin

    V Flame v fire flame torch brand identity identity logo focus lab branding
    Pinpoint Homepage brand identity brand design homepage identity web design website ui logo typography focus lab branding
    Pinpoint Logotype Mods brand identity brand design identity pinpoint logotype logo typography focus lab branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Damián Messori

    Damián Messori

    Milwaukee, WI.

    Cities vector design 2d illustration
    Bestias character 2d illustration
    sexy animation gif motion design character 2d illustration
    • Animation
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jacob B Morgan

    Jacob B Morgan

    Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

    Collateral Rebranding print design brochure collateral brand strategy logo rebranding branding
    Virtual Showcase - Our Solution to Cancelled Tradeshows campaign branding wordpress website design virtual tradeshow
    Sticker Time + Personal Rebranding branding vinyl diecut decal procreate design lettering stickers
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Alexa | Studio Heist

    Alexa | Studio Heist

    Milwaukee, WI

    Flower Pop Art 🌷 pop art floral flower tulip book cover books vintage flowers procreateart procreate illustration design
    Creative Spark procreate app create spark creativity matchbook matches procreate hand lettering illustration design typography type lettering
    Flying Vote hand lettering vintage flying wings hand procreate vote illustration design lettering
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Joe Kotlan

    Joe Kotlan

    Milwaukee, WI

    Nike Running App in SwiftUI clock running nike swiftui swift
    Halloween Run in SwiftUI app map halloween swiftui swift
    NFT Auction SwiftUI App auction app swiftui swift nfts nft
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Mobile Design
    • Web Design
  • Eric Krueger

    Eric Krueger

    Milwaukee

    SlashU Logo podcast film horror branding logo design logo
    Adam Michael Krause Layout (all 50) record label folk experimental leaves individual unique nature tape cassette packaging art direction drone norelco
    Adam Michael Krause Cassette Layout folk leaves nature experimental record label music norelco drone art direction packaging tape
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design

  • Want to browse more designers for hire?

We’ve helped some of the world’s best design-forward companies hire expert creatives.

How it works

  • Designer search landing/search

    Search & Filter

    Use our powerful search and filter tools to seamlessly browse qualified candidates.

  • Designer search landing/access

    Direct Access

    Begin conversations with candidates that are best for your role to directly engage with potential hires.

  • Designer search landing/deal

    Close the deal

    Hire your candidate seamlessly through direct messaging to close the deal.

Browse more designers available for hire

hire professional creatives on Dribbble

Looking to hire?

Tap into Dribbble's responsive and ready-to-hire community of over 1 million creative professionals today.