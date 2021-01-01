Freelance Creative Directors in Milano, Italy for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Milano, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Dumma Branding
Milan, Italy • $40 (USD) per hour
About Dumma Branding
Creative Director, Awarded Logo Designer, Over 19 years of experience, UI/UX, Branding, Logo Design, +1000 clients from all around the world.
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Accenture Digital
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
keele university
Msc
2006
Skills
- branding
- digital art direction
- icon
- logo
- mobile
- photography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Cynthia TorrezPro
Milan, Italy • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director / Graphic Designer @ NMAM
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Blas Pascal University
Graphic Design Degree
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- character design
- characters illustration
- graphic design
- icon
- icon illustration
- illustration
- lettering
- lineal
- logo
Andrea MontiniPro
Milan, Italy
Work History
-
Designer & Founder @ We Are Interface
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- Art Direction
- animation design
- creative
- creative direction
- creative thinking
- design
- design process
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Efi KabakPro
Italy, Milan
Work History
-
Founder & Art Director @ Bodoville
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Kodolányi János University College - Linguistics
Linguistics
2016
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- packaging
- typography
- ui