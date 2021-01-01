Freelance Creative Directors in Milano, Italy for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Milano, Italy on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Dumma Branding

Dumma Branding

Milan, Italy $40 (USD) per hour

Message

About Dumma Branding

Creative Director, Awarded Logo Designer, Over 19 years of experience, UI/UX, Branding, Logo Design, +1000 clients from all around the world.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Accenture Digital

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • keele university

    Msc

    2006

Skills

  • branding
  • digital art direction
  • icon
  • logo
  • mobile
  • photography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Cynthia Torrez

Cynthia Torrez

Pro

Milan, Italy $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Art Director / Graphic Designer @ NMAM

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Blas Pascal University

    Graphic Design Degree

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • branding
  • character design
  • characters illustration
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon illustration
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • lineal
  • logo
Message
Andrea Montini

Andrea Montini

Pro

Milan, Italy

Message

Work History

  • Designer & Founder @ We Are Interface

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • Art Direction
  • animation design
  • creative
  • creative direction
  • creative thinking
  • design
  • design process
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Efi Kabak

Efi Kabak

Pro

Italy, Milan

Message

Work History

  • Founder & Art Director @ Bodoville

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Kodolányi János University College - Linguistics

    Linguistics

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • typography
  • ui
Message