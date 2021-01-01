Freelance Creative Directors in Milan, TN for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Milan, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Marco Martina

Marco Martina

Pro

Milan

Message

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • ui animation
Message
Simone Match

Simone Match

Pro

Milan

Message

Work History

  • Lead Digital Designer @ Loud srl

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • design lead
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Emanuele Colombo

Emanuele Colombo

Milan

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
Andrea Ruggeri

Andrea Ruggeri

Pro

Milan $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Andrea Ruggeri

Mostly a Digital product designer.
Partner at Beconcept Studio by day.
Sleep aficionado by night.

Work History

  • Partner & Digital Designer @ Beconcept Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web applications
Message