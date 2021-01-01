Freelance Creative Directors in Milan, TN for Hire
Marco MartinaPro
Milan
Work History
Senior Visual Designer @ Bending Spoons.
2018 – Present
Specialties
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- illustration
- motion graphics
- ui animation
Simone MatchPro
Milan
Work History
Lead Digital Designer @ Loud srl
2017 – Present
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- design lead
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- interface designer
- ios application design
- mobile
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
Andrea RuggeriPro
Milan • $100 (USD) per hour
About Andrea Ruggeri
Mostly a Digital product designer.
Partner at Beconcept Studio by day.
Sleep aficionado by night.
Work History
Partner & Digital Designer @ Beconcept Studio
2016 – Present
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- landing page
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web applications