Freelance Creative Directors in Mexico City, Mexico for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Mexico City, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
georgina cansecoPro
Mexico City • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of design @ Luuna
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
Ariana Sánchez
Mexico City • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Fondeadora
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
EDINBA
University
2014
Skills
- animation
- branding identity
- design for web
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui
Pon Cervantes
Mexico City • $42 (USD) per hour
About Pon Cervantes
Designer of cute but sad stuff.
Work History
-
THE BOSS @ Pon Cervantes
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad De Las Américas Puebla (UDLAP)
Information Designer
2012
Skills
- branding
- cartoon
- illustration
- infographic design
- sadness
- vector graphics
Eduardo Laguna
Mexico City • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Discovery Channel Mexico
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animating
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- design
- emoji
- flat design
- flat illustration
- icondesign
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding
- motion graphics
- stop motion
- vector graphics