Freelance Creative Directors in Mexico City, Mexico for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Mexico City, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
georgina canseco

georgina canseco

Pro

Mexico City $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Head of design @ Luuna

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Message
Ariana Sánchez

Ariana Sánchez

Mexico City $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Fondeadora

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • EDINBA

    University

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding identity
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
Message
Pon Cervantes

Pon Cervantes

Mexico City $42 (USD) per hour

Message

About Pon Cervantes

Designer of cute but sad stuff.

Work History

  • THE BOSS @ Pon Cervantes

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad De Las Américas Puebla (UDLAP)

    Information Designer

    2012

Skills

  • branding
  • cartoon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • sadness
  • vector graphics
Message
Eduardo Laguna

Eduardo Laguna

Mexico City $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Art Director @ Discovery Channel Mexico

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animating
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • emoji
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • motion graphics
  • stop motion
  • vector graphics
Message