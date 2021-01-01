Freelance Creative Directors in Mendoza, Argentina for Hire
Nicolas PrietoPro
Argentina - Mendoza • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ Veeps
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Universidad Nacional de Cuyo
Graphic Design
2005
Skills
- branding
- css
- html
- illustration
- interface designer
- mobile
- product design
- typography layout
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte
Mendoza, Argentina
About Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte
Hi, I'm Mati Ibañez, a.k.a. Flotantte, a graphic designer and art director based in Mendoza, Argentina. I am also a digital artist, I like to experiment with different techniques and technologies, I am a lover of photography and music!
For 10 years, I have continued to train, took courses, held workshops and seminars. I worked both in advertising agencies, design studios and as a freelance. I did great things and minimal things. I worked in Mendoza, Buenos Aires and for other countries, Qatar, the United States, Australia and countries in Europe. For large companies and SMEs.
I'm always on the lookout for interesting new projects and creative challenges so if you'd like to discuss freelancing, collaboration or any other exciting opportunities, please get in touch. I hope you enjoy my work!
Work History
-
Art Director @ Común ADV
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- advertising campaigns
- art direction
- branding and logo design
- copywriting
- creative direction
- digital art
- digital artist
- editorial design
- logo and branding
- photo manipulation
- photography
- poster design
Manuele Mancini Studio
Mendoza, Argentina • $50 (USD) per hour
About Manuele Mancini Studio
Hi! We are a team who joined thanks to the love of letters ♥
✏ We create custom designs for unique brands ☜
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- calligraphy
- illustration
- lettering
- typography
Juanjo MarnettiPro
Mendoza, Argentina • $45 (USD) per hour
About Juanjo Marnetti
Hello! I'm a Graphic Designer from Mendoza, Argentina.
I specialize in branding, logo design and packaging. Available for freelance projects.
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Udemy
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- packaging