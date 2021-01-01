Freelance Creative Directors in Mendoza, Argentina for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Mendoza, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Nicolas Prieto

Nicolas Prieto

Argentina - Mendoza $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Veeps

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad Nacional de Cuyo

    Graphic Design

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • css
  • html
  • illustration
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography layout
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

Mendoza, Argentina

About Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

Hi, I'm Mati Ibañez, a.k.a. Flotantte, a graphic designer and art director based in Mendoza, Argentina. I am also a digital artist, I like to experiment with different techniques and technologies, I am a lover of photography and music!

For 10 years, I have continued to train, took courses, held workshops and seminars. I worked both in advertising agencies, design studios and as a freelance. I did great things and minimal things. I worked in Mendoza, Buenos Aires and for other countries, Qatar, the United States, Australia and countries in Europe. For large companies and SMEs.

I'm always on the lookout for interesting new projects and creative challenges so if you'd like to discuss freelancing, collaboration or any other exciting opportunities, please get in touch. I hope you enjoy my work!

Work History

  • Art Director @ Común ADV

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising campaigns
  • art direction
  • branding and logo design
  • copywriting
  • creative direction
  • digital art
  • digital artist
  • editorial design
  • logo and branding
  • photo manipulation
  • photography
  • poster design
Manuele Mancini Studio

Manuele Mancini Studio

Mendoza, Argentina $50 (USD) per hour

About Manuele Mancini Studio

Hi! We are a team who joined thanks to the love of letters ♥

✏ We create custom designs for unique brands ☜

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • calligraphy
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • typography
Juanjo Marnetti

Juanjo Marnetti

Mendoza, Argentina $45 (USD) per hour

About Juanjo Marnetti

Hello! I'm a Graphic Designer from Mendoza, Argentina.
I specialize in branding, logo design and packaging. Available for freelance projects.

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Udemy

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • packaging
