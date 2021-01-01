Freelance Creative Directors in Mendoza, Argentina for Hire

About Mati Ibañez a.k.a Flotantte

Hi, I'm Mati Ibañez, a.k.a. Flotantte, a graphic designer and art director based in Mendoza, Argentina. I am also a digital artist, I like to experiment with different techniques and technologies, I am a lover of photography and music!

For 10 years, I have continued to train, took courses, held workshops and seminars. I worked both in advertising agencies, design studios and as a freelance. I did great things and minimal things. I worked in Mendoza, Buenos Aires and for other countries, Qatar, the United States, Australia and countries in Europe. For large companies and SMEs.

I'm always on the lookout for interesting new projects and creative challenges so if you'd like to discuss freelancing, collaboration or any other exciting opportunities, please get in touch. I hope you enjoy my work!