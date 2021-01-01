Freelance Creative Directors in Memphis, TN for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Memphis, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Clare FreemanPro
Memphis, TN
About Clare Freeman
Illustrator, Animator, Designer, and Front-End Developer. Co-founder of Pretty Useful Co.
Work History
-
Co-owner @ Pretty Useful Co.
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
Memphis College of Art
BFA in Illustration
2013
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- illustration
- lettering
- letterpress printing
- logo
- typography
- vector graphics
Allie MouncePro
Memphis, TN
About Allie Mounce
Independent brand designer, illustrator, and maker of all things digital. Cofounder of Pretty Useful Co.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- designer
- typography
- web design
Khara Woods
Memphis, TN • $30 (USD) per hour
About Khara Woods
Freelance designer who couldn't imagine life without music, art and design.
Work History
-
Freelance Graphic Designer @ Ericson Group Inc.
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Memphis
Bachelor of Arts
2003
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- adobe dreamweaver
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- blender
- blender 3d
- css
- html5
- typography
Ben ColarPro
Memphis
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- broadcast
- creative direction
- design
- headlines
- radio
- web design