Freelance Creative Directors in Memphis, TN for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Memphis, TN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Clare Freeman

Clare Freeman

Pro

Memphis, TN

Message

About Clare Freeman

Illustrator, Animator, Designer, and Front-End Developer. Co-founder of Pretty Useful Co.

Work History

  • Co-owner @ Pretty Useful Co.

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Memphis College of Art

    BFA in Illustration

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • letterpress printing
  • logo
  • typography
  • vector graphics
Message
Allie Mounce

Allie Mounce

Pro

Memphis, TN

Message

About Allie Mounce

Independent brand designer, illustrator, and maker of all things digital. Cofounder of Pretty Useful Co.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • designer
  • typography
  • web design
Message
Khara Woods

Khara Woods

Memphis, TN $30 (USD) per hour

Message

About Khara Woods

Freelance designer who couldn't imagine life without music, art and design.

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic Designer @ Ericson Group Inc.

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Memphis

    Bachelor of Arts

    2003

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • blender
  • blender 3d
  • css
  • html5
  • typography
Message
Ben Colar

Ben Colar

Pro

Memphis

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • broadcast
  • creative direction
  • design
  • headlines
  • radio
  • web design
Message