Freelance Creative Directors in Medellín, Colombia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Medellín, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
fluore_scente

fluore_scente

Medellín $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About fluore_scente

Un estudio de diseño en Medellín. Hacemos sistemas de identidad visual, ilustraciones y sitios web para organizaciones conscientes y amigables.

A Design Studio in Medellín. We make Visual Identity Systems, illustrations and websites for conscious and friendly organzations.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Astound Commerce

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • ui
Message
Jomag Heredia

Jomag Heredia

Pro

Medellín, Colombia

Message

About Jomag Heredia

Graphic Designer & Illustrator

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Pragma

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • branding
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • mobile
  • pattern making
  • rendering
  • ux
Message
Mary Palmar

Mary Palmar

Medellín, Colombia $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Mary Palmar

Graphic Designer

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ E-DEAS

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Universidad Rafael Belloso Chacín

    Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe creative suit
  • branding and logo design
  • design
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • web design
Message
Vanessa López

Vanessa López

Pro

Medellín $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Leader UX @ Ultragroup

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • data driven design
  • e-learning
  • graphic design
  • mobile interface
  • ui desing
  • ux strategy
Message