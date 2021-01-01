Freelance Creative Directors in Medan, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Medan, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
wira agung wijaya

wira agung wijaya

Medan, Indonesia

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interfacedesign
  • mobile interface
  • mockups
  • modernui
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Message
Adyan Aqil A

Adyan Aqil A

Medan, Indonesia $2 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Message
Alvin Syahri

Alvin Syahri

Medan, Indonesia

Message

About Alvin Syahri

Illustrator, Font Designer

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Dotibn Studio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • branding and logo design
  • font design
  • graphic artist
  • graphic design
  • illustrator
  • social media branding
Message
Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Medan, Indonesia

Message

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
Message