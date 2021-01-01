Freelance Creative Directors in Marrakech, Morocco for Hire
Achraf ElkaamiPro
Morocco,Marrakech • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Qualitiz
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Quasar
Multimedia design and communication
2016
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile interface
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mourad BlilPro
Marrakesh, Morocco • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- mobile design
- protoyping
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
- website design
Moncef Arajdal
Marrakech, Morocco • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding and logo design
- graphic design
Mustapha Elkasimi
Marrakech, Morocco
Work History
-
freelancer @ freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years