Freelance Creative Directors in Marrakech, Morocco for Hire

Achraf Elkaami

Morocco,Marrakech $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ Qualitiz

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Quasar

    Multimedia design and communication

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile interface
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Mourad Blil

Marrakesh, Morocco $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile design
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • website design
Moncef Arajdal

Marrakech, Morocco $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic design
Mustapha Elkasimi

Marrakech, Morocco

Work History

  • freelancer @ freelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

