Freelance Creative Directors in Manhattan, NY for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Manhattan, NY on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Robert MayerPro
New York City • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Guest Lecturer @ Skillbox
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- data visualization
- design systems
- interaction design
- product design
- responsive design
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
Nick
New York • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ BRD
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Liberty University
International Business
2013
Skills
- branding
- fintech
- ios design
- mobile
- product design
- product management
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Tsuriel ☰
Brooklyn, NY • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Motion Designer @ mllnnl
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- creative direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- line art
- logo
- motion graphics
- photography
Denis SazhinPro
New York • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Visual Designer on Google team @ Creative Circle
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- calligraphy
- character design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- motion graphics
- pattern design
- sticker design
- tshirt design
- ux
- web design