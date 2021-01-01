Freelance Creative Directors in Manchester, United Kingdom for Hire

Louis Saville

Leeds $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Impression

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Benn Raistrick

Leeds $120 (USD) per hour

About Benn Raistrick

Founder/Creative Director at @gravita

Work History

  • Founder @ Gravita

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • digital design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • platform design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Phil Millward

Leeds

About Phil Millward

Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds

Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Parallax

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • illustration
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • web design
Sonia Karioka

Manchester, UK $25 (USD) per hour

About Sonia Karioka

Designer 👩🏼‍🎨, traveler 🎒, ultimate frisbee player 👟

Work History

  • Lead UX Designer @ SoftServe

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Lviv National Academy of Art

    Bachelor Design Degree

    2009

Skills

  • animation
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • mobile interface
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux architecture
  • ux development
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
