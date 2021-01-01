Freelance Creative Directors in Madurai, India for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Madurai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Athithan_VFX

Athithan_VFX

Madurai, India $6 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • 3D & VFX Faculty @ Arena Animation Madurai

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Himgiri ZEE University

    B.Sc.Visual Effects Film Making

    2012

Message
Thiyagu S

Thiyagu S

Tamil Nadu,India $30 (USD) per hour

Message

About Thiyagu S

I'm a self-passionate graphic designer from India. Currently working on UI, Digital Illustration and Web Application Designs.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • application interface design
  • icon
  • logo
  • ui
  • visual design
Message
Sathish Kumar

Sathish Kumar

Madurai, India $49 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • graphics design @ RadicalStart

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • madurai kamaraj university

    Bcom(CA)

    2013

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artist
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile web
  • typography
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
  • web design
Message
G S KARTHICK

G S KARTHICK

Madurai, India $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About G S KARTHICK

I'm a UI Designer and a VFX Compositor for 3D Models. And Also I make some concept based Logos and Other Concept Designs using Many Illustration Tools.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • The Madura College, Madurai

    B.Sc (IT)

    2018

Skills

  • character animation
  • davinci resolve
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • ui
  • ux
  • vfx designing
Message