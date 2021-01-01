Freelance Creative Directors in Madrid, Spain for hire

Lisa Odette

Lisa Odette

Madrid, Spain $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance @ Lisa Odette

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Europea

    College Degree

    2014

Skills

  • 3d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • 3d modeling and rendering
  • 3d sculpting
  • art direction
  • character animation
  • character design
  • character illustration
  • concept art
  • creative
  • fashion illustration
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • set design
  • visualization
Alfonso Fuentes

Alfonso Fuentes

Madrid, Spain

Work History

  • Design Manager @ Romero Artero

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • interaction design
  • lettering
  • product design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Bruno Felicio

Bruno Felicio

Madrid $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ BriteCore

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • illustration
  • ios design
  • iphone
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Sergio Ruiz

Sergio Ruiz

Madrid $80 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Owner @ Suized Design Studio

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual
