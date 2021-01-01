Freelance Creative Directors in Madison, WI for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Madison, WI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Annie Kubena

Annie Kubena

madison, wisconsin, usa $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Annie Kubena

Packaging, branding, photo styling and art direction. My fire is fueled by clients who are passionate about what they do and have a desire to grow and evolve. I help them clear away what's not working or holding them back and unearth their own unique visual voice.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Annie Kubena Creative

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • book design
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • copywriting
  • food styling
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • packaging design
  • print design
  • social media
  • styling
  • typography
Message
Ka Lee

Ka Lee

Pro

Madison, WI $75 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ EatStreet HQ

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Wisconsin - Madison

    Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • startups
  • storytelling
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Message
Chris Aalid

Chris Aalid

Pro

Madison, WI $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Trek Bicycle

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • interaction design
  • print design
  • product design
  • prototyping
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ui design
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux design
  • visual design
Message
Mark Crosby

Mark Crosby

Madison, Wisconsin $1 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message