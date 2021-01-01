Freelance Creative Directors in Madison, WI for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Madison, WI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Annie Kubena
madison, wisconsin, usa • $100 (USD) per hour
About Annie Kubena
Packaging, branding, photo styling and art direction. My fire is fueled by clients who are passionate about what they do and have a desire to grow and evolve. I help them clear away what's not working or holding them back and unearth their own unique visual voice.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Annie Kubena Creative
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- book design
- brand strategy
- branding
- copywriting
- food styling
- illustration
- logo and branding
- packaging design
- print design
- social media
- styling
- typography
Ka LeePro
Madison, WI • $75 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Visual Designer @ EatStreet HQ
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Wisconsin - Madison
Graphic Design
2015
Skills
- branding
- character design
- design
- icon
- illustration
- startups
- storytelling
- ui
- vector graphics
Chris AalidPro
Madison, WI • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Trek Bicycle
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- print design
- product design
- prototyping
- responsive design
- ui
- ui design
- user research
- ux
- ux design
- visual design