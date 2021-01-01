Freelance Creative Directors in München, Germany for Hire

Sebastian Schwan

Munich, Bavaria, Germany

About Sebastian Schwan

Graphic Designer and Co-Founder at YYEESS – Brand & Package Design

Work History

  • Graphic designer | Co-Owner @ YYEESS – Brand & Package Design

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Akademie U5

    Diploma

    2014

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • Logo design
  • art direction
  • brand indentity
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • print design
  • teamwork
  • typography
Marius Bauer

Pro

Munich, Germany $75 (USD) per hour

About Marius Bauer

Designer & Illustrator.
Experiences at AKQA, IDEO, Microsoft and further inspiring leaders. Previously Director Digital at Phoenix Design.

Work History

  • Director Digital @ Phoenix Design

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Skills

  • direction
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • system design
  • systems thinking
  • user interface (ui)
Aiman Fakia

Munich, Germany $40 (USD) per hour

About Aiman Fakia

Specialized in facilitating and improving the quality of complex Interfaces by humanizing the User Experience with creative illustrations, reflecting the best possible way to highlight the brand through its products and services.

Work History

  • Senior UX/UI Designer @ Limehome

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Cal State University of Los Angles

    Bachelor in Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • branding
  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • wire framing
Oleg Stirbu

Munich, Germany

About Oleg Stirbu

Lead Product Designer at Personio

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Personio

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
