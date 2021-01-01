Freelance Creative Directors in Ludhiāna, India for Hire
Naresh | UikreativePro
Chandigarh, India • $35 (USD) per hour
About Naresh | Uikreative
I’m full-stack UI/UX designer, multidisciplinary designer, frontend developer and creative director with over 15 years of experience. Specialize in User Interface Design (UI) , User Experience (UX), Usability Testing (UT), Mobile Application Design, Interface Wire frame/Prototypes and Frontend development.
In my work , I always try to transform highly complex concepts into simple, approachable applications, that are easy to use and visually balanced, across any device. I’ve loved design since I was young and I was lucky enough to turn my passion into my job. I believe that it is important to create things that look and feel great.
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ Uikreative
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- appdesign
- application development
- dashboard
- ecommerce
- ecommerce website
- graphic design
- gui application design
- interfaces wireframes
- mobile
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Jatin Verma :::: ✈
Ludhiana • $17 (USD) per hour
About Jatin Verma :::: ✈
UI/UX Designer with more than 7 years of Experience using: Photoshop, Wireframe & Rapid prototyping, Emailer & banners, Mobile Designs, HTML5, CSS3.
Work History
-
UX Lead @ TCS
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- UX design
- adobe xd
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- ios application design
- mobile app design
- photoshop expert
- rapid prototype
- ui visual designer
- usability testing
- user centered design
- user experience design (ux)
- user flows
- user interface design (ui)
- wireframing and prototyping
Rajveer Singh
Punjab, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animations
- communications
- figma
- illustration
- time management
- uiux
- visual design
- webdesign
aroon
chandigarh • $25 (USD) per hour
About aroon
Problem solver, who loves to create awesome interfaces which works great. Looking for a UI/UX expert?
just press "Hire me"
Work History
-
Design Director @ Realmonkey
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- branding
- interaction design
- mobile
- software design
- ui
- user interface designer
- ux
- web app