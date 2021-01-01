Freelance Creative Directors in London, United Kingdom for hire

Fabio Basile

London, UK $90 (USD) per hour

About Fabio Basile

Product Designer and Director.
Writing daily on https://fabio.zone

Work History

  • Mobile Director of Design @ Simba Sleep

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • University of Central Lancashire UCLAN

    BSc Software Engineering and Games Dev

    2013

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • android design
  • branding
  • cryptocurrency
  • esports
  • fintech
  • game design
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • react
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
Dmitry Novikov

London $250 (USD) per hour

About Dmitry Novikov

GUI, UX, Product Design.

Work History

  • CDO @ Skylum

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • icon
  • product design
  • sound design
  • ui
  • ux
Peter Karim

London

About Peter Karim

Motion creative based in London, work is my hobby.

Work History

  • Illustrator/art director @ Milford film&animation

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 2d animation
  • 2d art
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • animate cc
  • art direction
  • cel animation
  • character design
  • flash
  • logo animation
  • storyboard
  • storytelling
Stan Kirilov ❖

London, England $50 (USD) per hour

About Stan Kirilov ❖

Design director & founder. Accepts client work.
CHI 🛫 LDN 🛬 SOF

Work History

  • Design Director & Founder @ Stan Vision

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand experience
  • competitive analysis
  • design process
  • design systems
  • entrepreneurship
  • front-end development
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • mobile app ui
  • responsive design
  • startups
  • user experiance
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
