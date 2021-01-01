Freelance Creative Directors in London, United Kingdom for hire
Fabio Basile
London, UK • $90 (USD) per hour
About Fabio Basile
Product Designer and Director.
Writing daily on https://fabio.zone
Work History
-
Mobile Director of Design @ Simba Sleep
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
University of Central Lancashire UCLAN
BSc Software Engineering and Games Dev
2013
Skills
- adobe after effects
- android design
- branding
- cryptocurrency
- esports
- fintech
- game design
- illustration
- ios design
- mobile
- react
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement
Dmitry Novikov
London • $250 (USD) per hour
About Dmitry Novikov
GUI, UX, Product Design.
Work History
-
CDO @ Skylum
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- icon
- product design
- sound design
- ui
- ux
Peter KarimPro
London
About Peter Karim
Motion creative based in London, work is my hobby.
Work History
-
Illustrator/art director @ Milford film&animation
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- 2d animation
- 2d art
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- animate cc
- art direction
- cel animation
- character design
- flash
- logo animation
- storyboard
- storytelling
Stan Kirilov ❖Pro
London, England • $50 (USD) per hour
About Stan Kirilov ❖
Design director & founder. Accepts client work.
CHI 🛫 LDN 🛬 SOF
Work History
-
Design Director & Founder @ Stan Vision
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand experience
- competitive analysis
- design process
- design systems
- entrepreneurship
- front-end development
- interaction design
- logo and branding
- mobile app ui
- responsive design
- startups
- user experiance
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping