Freelance Creative Directors in Ljubljana, Slovenia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Miro / DrawingArt

Miro / DrawingArt

Pro

Slovenia, Europe $70 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Founder & Lead Designer @ DrawingArt

    2002 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Informatics & Management

    BSc in Informatics

    2005

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • front-end development
  • html
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Marko Balažic

Marko Balažic

Pro

Ljubljana, Slovenia $45 (USD) per hour

Message

About Marko Balažic

Tailoring the future of digital experiences at Shape Labs.

Work History

  • Founder @ Shape Labs

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Computer science

    Bachelor

    2015

Skills

  • art direction
  • gamification
  • motion graphics
  • prototype
  • user experience (ux)
  • wireframe
Message
Niko Koderman

Niko Koderman

Ljubljana, Slovenija $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Niko Koderman

Designer by day, tired, demonic designer by night.

Work History

  • Lead web designer @ Kokos Agency

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
Message
Ferdi Jajai

Ferdi Jajai

Pro

Ljubljana $5 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Game artist @ Piksli.com

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • 2d
  • 2d animation
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • animation design
  • design
  • illustration
  • mation
  • mograph
  • motion graphics
  • web design
Message