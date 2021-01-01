Freelance Creative Directors in Ljubljana, Slovenia for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Miro / DrawingArtPro
Slovenia, Europe • $70 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder & Lead Designer @ DrawingArt
2002 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Education
-
Informatics & Management
BSc in Informatics
2005
Skills
- 3d graphics
- front-end development
- html
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Marko BalažicPro
Ljubljana, Slovenia • $45 (USD) per hour
About Marko Balažic
Tailoring the future of digital experiences at Shape Labs.
Work History
-
Founder @ Shape Labs
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Computer science
Bachelor
2015
Skills
- art direction
- gamification
- motion graphics
- prototype
- user experience (ux)
- wireframe
Niko Koderman
Ljubljana, Slovenija • $15 (USD) per hour
About Niko Koderman
Designer by day, tired, demonic designer by night.
Work History
-
Lead web designer @ Kokos Agency
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
Ferdi JajaiPro
Ljubljana • $5 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Game artist @ Piksli.com
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 2d
- 2d animation
- 3d graphics
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- animation design
- design
- illustration
- mation
- mograph
- motion graphics
- web design