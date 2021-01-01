Freelance Creative Directors in Liverpool, United Kingdom for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Liverpool, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
David Perkins
Chorley, UK • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of Digital @ Heckford
2013 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- icon
- mobile
- products
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sonia Karioka
Manchester, UK • $25 (USD) per hour
About Sonia Karioka
Designer 👩🏼🎨, traveler 🎒, ultimate frisbee player 👟
Work History
-
Lead UX Designer @ SoftServe
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
Lviv National Academy of Art
Bachelor Design Degree
2009
Skills
- animation
- information architecture
- interaction design
- mobile interface
- responsive design
- ui
- ui desing
- user research
- ux
- ux architecture
- ux development
- ux strategy
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Jake Ivill
Manchester • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jake Ivill
Jake M Ivill is a digital designer creating digital experiences for brands worldwide
Work History
-
Lead Creative @ Dot Residential
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Salford
Graphic Design
2014
Dave McNallyPro
Wirral, United Kingdom • $60 (USD) per hour
About Dave McNally
Currently: Design Lead at Altair
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Altair Interactive Inc
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Wirral Grammar School
10 GCSE's Grade A-C
2000
Skills
- branding
- figma
- front-end development
- gatsby
- illustration
- jamstack
- javascript
- logo
- mobile
- node
- reactjs
- sketch
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design