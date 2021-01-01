Freelance Creative Directors in Liverpool, United Kingdom for Hire

David Perkins

Chorley, UK $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Digital @ Heckford

    2013 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • icon
  • mobile
  • products
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Sonia Karioka

Manchester, UK $25 (USD) per hour

About Sonia Karioka

Designer 👩🏼‍🎨, traveler 🎒, ultimate frisbee player 👟

Work History

  • Lead UX Designer @ SoftServe

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • Lviv National Academy of Art

    Bachelor Design Degree

    2009

Skills

  • animation
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • mobile interface
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • user research
  • ux
  • ux architecture
  • ux development
  • ux strategy
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Jake Ivill

Manchester $100 (USD) per hour

About Jake Ivill

Jake M Ivill is a digital designer creating digital experiences for brands worldwide

Work History

  • Lead Creative @ Dot Residential

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Salford

    Graphic Design

    2014

Dave McNally

Pro

Wirral, United Kingdom $60 (USD) per hour

About Dave McNally

Currently: Design Lead at Altair

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Altair Interactive Inc

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Wirral Grammar School

    10 GCSE's Grade A-C

    2000

Skills

  • branding
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • gatsby
  • illustration
  • jamstack
  • javascript
  • logo
  • mobile
  • node
  • reactjs
  • sketch
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
