Freelance Creative Directors in Lisbon, Portugal for hire

Freelance Creative Directors in Lisbon, Portugal

Find the world’s best creative directors in Lisbon, Portugal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Bohdan Kononets

Bohdan Kononets

Lisbon, Portugal $45 (USD) per hour

About Bohdan Kononets

Insightful, intuitive and a bit quirky. Your mom's favourite interface designer. Design Director & Founder @Flatstudio

Work History

  • Design director @ Flatstudio, LDA

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • complex interfaces
  • dashboards
  • digital design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • typography
  • web design
Vita Spenser

Vita Spenser

Lisbon, Portugal

About Vita Spenser

Graphic Design, Web Design, UI Design, Art Direction.

Work History

  • Art Director, UI & Web Designer @ Edinar coin (cryptocurrency)

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Skillbox

    UI design

    2016

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • cryptocurrency
  • figma
  • interface designer
  • mobile
  • presentation design
  • sketch
  • start-ups
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Hugo França

Hugo França

Lisbon, Portugal $55 (USD) per hour

About Hugo França

I'm a Portuguese designer currently living in Lisbon.
I help companies create smart and purpose-driven product solutions, delightful user experiences and perfect interfaces for mobile, web and desktop.
Today, I'm a product designer for Nagarro, helping to transform, adapt, and build new ways into the future through a forward thinking, agile and caring mindset. We excel at digital product engineering and deliver on our promise of thinking breakthroughs.
In addition to my design work, I have been helping companies build the cultures, processes that drive better, and design teams.

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Mokriya

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • development
  • ios design
  • iot
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
João Oliveira Simões

João Oliveira Simões

Lisbon $60 (USD) per hour

About João Oliveira Simões

Product Designer @BrilliantHome, Founder @44Studio. Past: Product Designer @SparksLabs (Acquired by Dropbox), Product Designer @Handy (Acquired by ANGI).

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Brilliant

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • apple tv
  • ios design
  • iot
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • wearables
