Freelance Creative Directors in Leeds, United Kingdom for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Leeds, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Louis SavillePro
Leeds • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Impression
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- digital design
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Benn RaistrickPro
Leeds • $120 (USD) per hour
About Benn Raistrick
Founder/Creative Director at @gravita
Work History
-
Founder @ Gravita
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- digital design
- logo
- mobile
- platform design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Phil Millward
Leeds
About Phil Millward
Head of Design _____ @parallax Leeds
Jpanel Judge _____ CSS Design Awards
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Parallax
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- 3d graphics
- illustration
- ui
- uidesign
- web design
RosiePro
Leeds
About Rosie
Doing brand @metalab
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand
- communication
- web design