Freelance Creative Directors in Lahore, Pakistan for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Lahore, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Tehneat Nawaz

Tehneat Nawaz

Lahore, Pakistan $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • University of Sahiwal

    Bachelors in Design

    2019

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Message
Umair Jalandhar

Umair Jalandhar

Lahore, Pakistan $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead Digital Product Designer @ Programmers Force

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Education

  • National College of Arts

    Masters in Multimedia Arts

    2016

Skills

  • customer experience
  • digital design
  • graphic designer
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • web graphics
  • website ui
Message
Muhammad Usman🦄

Muhammad Usman🦄

Pro

Lahore, Pakistan $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Renesis Tech PVT Ltd.

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • University of Gujrat, Pakistan

    Bachelors in Software Engineering

    2019

Skills

  • ui desing
  • uiuxdesign
  • user research
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Umer Khan

Umer Khan

Lahore, Pakistan $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Umer Khan

Hi, I am a multidisciplinary Designer, My work ranges from branding, UI/UX, graphic design illustration, web-design to Video editing and animation.

Work History

  • Sr. Product Designer @ Sendoso

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • Government College University Lahore

    BFA - Graphic Design

    2014

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation 2d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • print design
  • sketch
  • ui desgin
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message