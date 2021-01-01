Freelance Creative Directors in Lahore, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Lahore, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tehneat Nawaz
Lahore, Pakistan • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
University of Sahiwal
Bachelors in Design
2019
Skills
- Adobe XD
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Umair Jalandhar
Lahore, Pakistan • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Digital Product Designer @ Programmers Force
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Education
-
National College of Arts
Masters in Multimedia Arts
2016
Skills
- customer experience
- digital design
- graphic designer
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- web graphics
- website ui
Muhammad Usman🦄Pro
Lahore, Pakistan • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Renesis Tech PVT Ltd.
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Gujrat, Pakistan
Bachelors in Software Engineering
2019
Skills
- ui desing
- uiuxdesign
- user research
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Umer Khan
Lahore, Pakistan • $25 (USD) per hour
About Umer Khan
Hi, I am a multidisciplinary Designer, My work ranges from branding, UI/UX, graphic design illustration, web-design to Video editing and animation.
Work History
-
Sr. Product Designer @ Sendoso
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
Government College University Lahore
BFA - Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animation 2d
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- print design
- sketch
- ui desgin
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design