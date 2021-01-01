Freelance Creative Directors in L'viv, Ukraine for hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in L'viv, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Metacarbon

Metacarbon

Pro

Lviv, Ukraine $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Head of Design, Co-Founder @ Saga Design Team

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • mobiledesign
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • product strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Olia Gozha

Olia Gozha

Pro

Lviv, Ukraine $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Partner, Chief designer @ Olia & Roma

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • ecommerce
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • shopify design
  • shopify development
  • theme design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web application
  • web design
Message
Alexandr

Alexandr

Pro

Ukraine, Lviv $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Art Director @ Ma Product

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • analytics
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • conceptual design
  • presentation design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Bohdan Harbaruk

Bohdan Harbaruk

Pro

Lviv, Ukraine

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • lettering
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logo development
  • modern logo
  • monogram
Message