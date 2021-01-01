Freelance Creative Directors in Kraków, Poland for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Kraków, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Michal SamboraPro
Cracow, Poland
Work History
-
Design Team Manager @ ITMAGINATION
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- basic 3d
- blender
- figma
- interaction design
- interface design
- leadership
- mobile
- team leadership
- ui
- web design
Szymon DziukiewiczPro
Cracow, Poland • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Ready4s
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- icon
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Milosz KlimekPro
Kraków, Poland
About Milosz Klimek
Brand, Product Design + Consultancy. 10+ years of experience.
Currently working at @netguru as Lead UI Designer + Team Leader.
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer & Team Leader @ Netguru
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- consultancy
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
Mateusz MaduraPro
Katowice, Poland • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
CEO & Owner @ Vision Trust
2005 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- mobileapplication
- mobiledesign
- webdesign
- webdevelopment
- website