Freelance Creative Directors in Kraków, Poland for hire

Michal Sambora

Michal Sambora

Cracow, Poland

Work History

  • Design Team Manager @ ITMAGINATION

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • basic 3d
  • blender
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • interface design
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • team leadership
  • ui
  • web design
Szymon Dziukiewicz

Szymon Dziukiewicz

Cracow, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Ready4s

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Milosz Klimek

Milosz Klimek

Kraków, Poland

About Milosz Klimek

Brand, Product Design + Consultancy. 10+ years of experience.

Currently working at @netguru as Lead UI Designer + Team Leader.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer & Team Leader @ Netguru

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • consultancy
  • logo
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Mateusz Madura

Mateusz Madura

Katowice, Poland $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • CEO & Owner @ Vision Trust

    2005 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • mobileapplication
  • mobiledesign
  • webdesign
  • webdevelopment
  • website
