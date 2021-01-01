Freelance Creative Directors in Kiev, Ukraine for hire

Boro | Yehor Haiduk

Kiev, Ukraine $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Remote Sr UI/UX designer @ Freelance

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile interface
  • motiondesign
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Dmitry Kiiashko

Kyiv, Ukraine $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Broadcast Designer @ WePlay! Esports

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • National Aviation University

    Bachelor

    2012

Skills

  • animation
  • app design
  • art direction
  • ecommerce
  • esports
  • figma
  • game design
  • gaming
  • graphic design
  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
stoilovskikh ivan

Kyiv, Ukraine $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • creative director @ firstsquad

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
Vlad Dziuba

Ukraine, Kiev $35 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Head of Design @ Syndicode

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • National Technical University of Ukraine 'Kyiv Polytechnic Institute'​

    Bachelor's degree in Software Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • figma
  • front-end development
  • illustration
  • information architecture
  • interaction design
  • markup
  • motion graphics
  • prototype
  • sketching
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user flows
  • user research
  • ux
  • wireframe
