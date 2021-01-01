Freelance Creative Directors in Kiev, Ukraine for hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Kiev, Ukraine on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Boro | Yehor HaidukPro
Kiev, Ukraine • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Remote Sr UI/UX designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- creative direction
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile interface
- motiondesign
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Dmitry KiiashkoPro
Kyiv, Ukraine • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Broadcast Designer @ WePlay! Esports
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
National Aviation University
Bachelor
2012
Skills
- animation
- app design
- art direction
- ecommerce
- esports
- figma
- game design
- gaming
- graphic design
- identity and branding
- illustration
- interaction design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
stoilovskikh ivanPro
Kyiv, Ukraine • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
creative director @ firstsquad
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Vlad DziubaPro
Ukraine, Kiev • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Head of Design @ Syndicode
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
National Technical University of Ukraine 'Kyiv Polytechnic Institute'
Bachelor's degree in Software Engineering
2015
Skills
- figma
- front-end development
- illustration
- information architecture
- interaction design
- markup
- motion graphics
- prototype
- sketching
- ui
- usability testing
- user flows
- user research
- ux
- wireframe