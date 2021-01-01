Freelance Creative Directors in Khulna, Bangladesh for hire

PixSmite

Khulna,Bangladesh $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ CLICKNETPRO LTD

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premier pro
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • social media design
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • web design
designsraw

Khulna, Bangladesh $10 (USD) per hour

About designsraw

We are a professional graphic design Agency. We have experience in Brand design and illustration etc.

Work History

  • CEO & Founder @ Designs Raw

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Govt. B. L. College

    Masters of Arts

    2013

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand guidelines
  • branding identity
  • business card design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • social media
  • stationary design
Md Rasel

Khulna, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • branding identity
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • photoshop illustrator
  • print design
Sumon Yousuf

Khulna, Bangladesh $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • abstract logo design
  • branding designer
  • initial letter logo
  • letter logo designer
  • logo and branding
  • logo and branding designer
  • logo deisgn
  • modern letter logo
  • modern logo designer
  • monogram
  • professional logo design
