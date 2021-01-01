Freelance Creative Directors in Kharkiv, Ukraine for hire
Nick ZaitsevPro
Ukraine, Kharkiv • $55 (USD) per hour
About Nick Zaitsev
Hello I'm Nick, UI/UX designer from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Hope you'll find some inspiration on my profile!
Work History
-
CDO @ theRoom Design Boutique
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- ios design
- material design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- product design
- prototype
- responsive design
- ui
- ui kits design
- ux
Denis Z.Pro
Kharkov, Ukraine • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder | Lead UX/UI Designer @ DZ Crew
2008 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of California, San Diego
Interaction Designer
2018
Skills
- Sigma
- adobe illustrator
- fintech
- ico
- ios design
- mobile
- mobiledesign
- real estate
- saas
- sketch
- ui
- usability testing
- ux
- web design
- web-app
Mikhail Voloshin ⚡Pro
Kharkiv, Ukraine • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder @ WebFolks.io
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- flowcharts
- html css js
- information architecture
- prototype
- requirements analysis
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- webflow
- wireframe
Max HodlevskyiPro
Kharkiv, Ukraine • $30 (USD) per hour
About Max Hodlevskyi
Visual Designer Researcher. Вranding & Communication Design
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Oddbee
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
kharkiv Polytechnic Institute
Publishing and Printing
2018
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- identity creation
- illustration
- product design