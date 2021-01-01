Freelance Creative Directors in Kharkiv, Ukraine for hire

Nick Zaitsev

Nick Zaitsev

Ukraine, Kharkiv $55 (USD) per hour

About Nick Zaitsev

Hello I'm Nick, UI/UX designer from Kharkiv, Ukraine. Hope you'll find some inspiration on my profile!

Work History

  • CDO @ theRoom Design Boutique

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • ios design
  • material design
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • prototype
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ui kits design
  • ux
Denis Z.

Denis Z.

Kharkov, Ukraine $35 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder | Lead UX/UI Designer @ DZ Crew

    2008 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Education

  • University of California, San Diego

    Interaction Designer

    2018

Skills

  • Sigma
  • adobe illustrator
  • fintech
  • ico
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • mobiledesign
  • real estate
  • saas
  • sketch
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • ux
  • web design
  • web-app
Mikhail Voloshin ⚡

Mikhail Voloshin ⚡

Kharkiv, Ukraine $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder @ WebFolks.io

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • flowcharts
  • html css js
  • information architecture
  • prototype
  • requirements analysis
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • webflow
  • wireframe
Max Hodlevskyi

Max Hodlevskyi

Kharkiv, Ukraine $30 (USD) per hour

About Max Hodlevskyi

Visual Designer Researcher. Вranding & Communication Design

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Oddbee

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • kharkiv Polytechnic Institute

    Publishing and Printing

    2018

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • identity creation
  • illustration
  • product design
