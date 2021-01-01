Freelance Creative Directors in Kediri, Indonesia for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Kediri, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
M Wildan Cahya Syarief

M Wildan Cahya Syarief

Pro

Madiun, Indonesia $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Art Director @ Hompimpa Animation Studio

    2012 - 2018

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Education

  • 10 Nopember Institute of Technology

    Bachelor

    2015

Skills

  • 3d illustration
  • animation
  • game assets
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
Message
Puji Ari Setiawan

Puji Ari Setiawan

Pro

Malang, Indonesia $26 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Lead UI Designer @ Dipa Inhouse

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • dashboard
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Faiz Al-Qurni

Faiz Al-Qurni

Pro

Malang $40 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior UI/UX Designer @ Jualo

    2015 - 2016

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • State University of Malang

    Bachelor

    2015

Skills

  • android app design
  • design systems
  • illustration
  • ios application design
  • mobile design
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux design
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Yusuf Nugroho

Yusuf Nugroho

Kediri $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • illustrator, uidesigner @ omnicreativora

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • institut of art Indonesia yogyakarta

    bachelor degree

    2018

Skills

  • illustration
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uidesign
Message