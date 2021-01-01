Freelance Creative Directors in Kathmandu, Nepal for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Kathmandu, Nepal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Niraj Shakya

Niraj Shakya

Nepal, ktm $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Niraj Shakya

UX/UI Designer, who is passionate about solving problems that give a delightful, intuitive experience to the users by focusing on the business goals.

Work History

  • Head of UX/UI Design @ Vesuvio Labs

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Tribhuvan University

    B.Sc. in Computer Science

    2010

Skills

  • graphic design
  • html-css-sass
  • illustration
  • logo
  • siteflow-userflow-taskflow
  • ui
  • user journey
  • ux
  • visualization
  • web design
  • wireframe-prototype
Message
Mahesh Shrestha

Mahesh Shrestha

Kathmandu, Nepal $10 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Co-Founder | Creative Director @ GrowInnova Pvt. Ltd.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Lalitkala Campus (Fine Arts Campus)

    BA

    2006

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding and visual identity
  • communication
  • development communication
  • filmmaking
  • fine art
  • graphic design
  • knowledge management
  • photography
  • visual design
Message
ISH∆N

ISH∆N

Kathmandu $25 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • branding
  • design strategy
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • gatsby
  • html css js
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • javascript
  • node.js
  • reactjs
  • ui
  • ux
  • vue.js
  • web android ios
Message
Rushal Amgai

Rushal Amgai

Kathmandu, Nepal $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital art
  • digital marketing
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logodesign
  • ui
  • ux
Message