Freelance Creative Directors in Kathmandu, Nepal for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Kathmandu, Nepal on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Niraj Shakya
Nepal, ktm • $20 (USD) per hour
About Niraj Shakya
UX/UI Designer, who is passionate about solving problems that give a delightful, intuitive experience to the users by focusing on the business goals.
Work History
-
Head of UX/UI Design @ Vesuvio Labs
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Tribhuvan University
B.Sc. in Computer Science
2010
Skills
- graphic design
- html-css-sass
- illustration
- logo
- siteflow-userflow-taskflow
- ui
- user journey
- ux
- visualization
- web design
- wireframe-prototype
Mahesh Shrestha
Kathmandu, Nepal • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Co-Founder | Creative Director @ GrowInnova Pvt. Ltd.
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Lalitkala Campus (Fine Arts Campus)
BA
2006
Skills
- art direction
- branding and visual identity
- communication
- development communication
- filmmaking
- fine art
- graphic design
- knowledge management
- photography
- visual design
ISH∆N
Kathmandu • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- branding
- design strategy
- figma
- front-end development
- gatsby
- html css js
- illustration
- interaction design
- javascript
- node.js
- reactjs
- ui
- ux
- vue.js
- web android ios
Rushal Amgai
Kathmandu, Nepal • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- branding
- digital art
- digital marketing
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding
- logodesign
- ui
- ux