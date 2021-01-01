Freelance Creative Directors in Kandy, Sri Lanka for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Udara Jayasanka
Mirigama • $30 (USD) per hour
About Udara Jayasanka
Passionate person with creative ideas and always think about out of box.
Work History
-
Digital / Social Media Manager @ Arimac
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
SLIIT
BSc ( IT ) Specialized in Interactive Multimedia
2015
Skills
- artwork
- concept art
- designing
- digital design
- drawing
- illustration
- logo and branding
- photography
- tattoo design
- vector graphics
Pathum Tzoo ✈
Kandy, Sri Lanka • $3 (USD) per hour
About Pathum Tzoo ✈
Mobile App UI/UX Designer
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Cloud Nine Solutions
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- motion graphics
- ui desgin
- ui design
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- user interface (ui)
- uxdesign
- web design
Ganith
Colombo,Srilanka • $20 (USD) per hour
About Ganith
Our brand design & strategy services enable you to grow your business with clarity and ease, ensuring your business cuts through the noise and delivers a clear message with a consistent visual style that is goal focused.
Brand Design - We help companies to grow bigger by crafting the best logo possible.
Website Design - Maximize your online presence with our carefully crafted websites.
Advertising - Reach new customers and tell your brand's story.
Work History
-
ceo and founder @ Graphicslk
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
university of colombo
Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
2013
Skills
- illustration
- logo and branding
Zain AhamedPro
Kandy, Sri Lanka
About Zain Ahamed
Nope! Not just another UI Designer lying around the corner.
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Fox Labs
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding
- branding and logo design
- design thinking
- graphic design
- package design
- pattern design