Freelance Creative Directors in Kandy, Sri Lanka for Hire

Udara Jayasanka

Mirigama $30 (USD) per hour

About Udara Jayasanka

Passionate person with creative ideas and always think about out of box.

Work History

  • Digital / Social Media Manager @ Arimac

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • SLIIT

    BSc ( IT ) Specialized in Interactive Multimedia

    2015

Skills

  • artwork
  • concept art
  • designing
  • digital design
  • drawing
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • photography
  • tattoo design
  • vector graphics
Pathum Tzoo ✈

Kandy, Sri Lanka $3 (USD) per hour

About Pathum Tzoo ✈

Mobile App UI/UX Designer

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Cloud Nine Solutions

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • motion graphics
  • ui desgin
  • ui design
  • uidesign
  • uidesigner
  • user interface (ui)
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Ganith

Colombo,Srilanka $20 (USD) per hour

About Ganith

Our brand design & strategy services enable you to grow your business with clarity and ease, ensuring your business cuts through the noise and delivers a clear message with a consistent visual style that is goal focused.
Brand Design - We help companies to grow bigger by crafting the best logo possible.
Website Design - Maximize your online presence with our carefully crafted websites.
Advertising - Reach new customers and tell your brand's story.

Work History

  • ceo and founder @ Graphicslk

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • university of colombo

    Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

    2013

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo and branding
Zain Ahamed

Pro

Kandy, Sri Lanka

About Zain Ahamed

Nope! Not just another UI Designer lying around the corner.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Fox Labs

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding
  • branding and logo design
  • design thinking
  • graphic design
  • package design
  • pattern design
