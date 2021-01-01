Freelance Creative Directors in Johannesburg, South Africa for Hire

Find the world's best creative directors in Johannesburg, South Africa on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ndumiso Nyoni

Ndumiso Nyoni

Johannesburg, South Africa $35 (USD) per hour

About Ndumiso Nyoni

Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • character design
  • digital compositiing
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • vector graphics
Creative from Venda

Creative from Venda

Johannesburg $5,183 (USD) per hour

About Creative from Venda

Graphic Designer/ UX&UI Designer
Live, Love, Create, Believe and Respect Grace

Work History

  • Freelance Art Director @ TBWA

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Damelin

    Diploma

    2014

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe dreamweaver
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • blender
  • editing video
  • editorial design
  • graphic and web design
  • social media branding
  • social media graphics
  • ui
hopedivisionza

hopedivisionza

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa $20 (USD) per hour

About hopedivisionza

Independant designer from ZA, desktop publisher by trade with over 12 years industry experience. I have a huge interest in logo, icon & emblem design.

Work History

  • Inhouse Designer @ Dewalt Power Tools, South Africa

    2010 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding.
  • catalogue design
  • icondesign
  • industrial hardware
  • layout
  • logo design
  • typography
Sorbet

Sorbet

Pro

Johannesburg, South Africa

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • logo and branding
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
