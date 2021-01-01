Freelance Creative Directors in Johannesburg, South Africa for Hire
Ndumiso Nyoni
Johannesburg, South Africa • $35 (USD) per hour
About Ndumiso Nyoni
Motion Graphic Designer, Illustrator, Film Enthusiast
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- character design
- digital compositiing
- graphic design
- motion graphics
- vector graphics
Creative from Venda
Johannesburg • $5,183 (USD) per hour
About Creative from Venda
Graphic Designer/ UX&UI Designer
Live, Love, Create, Believe and Respect Grace
Work History
-
Freelance Art Director @ TBWA
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Damelin
Diploma
2014
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe dreamweaver
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animation
- blender
- editing video
- editorial design
- graphic and web design
- social media branding
- social media graphics
- ui
hopedivisionzaPro
Johannesburg, South Africa • $20 (USD) per hour
About hopedivisionza
Independant designer from ZA, desktop publisher by trade with over 12 years industry experience. I have a huge interest in logo, icon & emblem design.
Work History
-
Inhouse Designer @ Dewalt Power Tools, South Africa
2010 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding.
- catalogue design
- icondesign
- industrial hardware
- layout
- logo design
- typography
SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design