Freelance Creative Directors in Jalandhar, India for Hire

Art AmritPro
Amritsar • $45 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Creative Director @ Brightscout
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- maxon cinema 4d
- print design
- web design
Jatin Verma :::: ✈
Ludhiana • $17 (USD) per hour
About Jatin Verma :::: ✈
UI/UX Designer with more than 7 years of Experience using: Photoshop, Wireframe & Rapid prototyping, Emailer & banners, Mobile Designs, HTML5, CSS3.
Work History
-
UX Lead @ TCS
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- UX design
- adobe xd
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- ios application design
- mobile app design
- photoshop expert
- rapid prototype
- ui visual designer
- usability testing
- user centered design
- user experience design (ux)
- user flows
- user interface design (ui)
- wireframing and prototyping
Manoj
Jalandhar, India • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- artwork
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
Rajveer Singh
Punjab, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- animations
- communications
- figma
- illustration
- time management
- uiux
- visual design
- webdesign