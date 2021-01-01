Freelance Creative Directors in Jalandhar, India for Hire

Art Amrit

Amritsar $45 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Senior Creative Director @ Brightscout

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • print design
  • web design
Jatin Verma :::: ✈

Ludhiana $17 (USD) per hour

About Jatin Verma :::: ✈

UI/UX Designer with more than 7 years of Experience using: Photoshop, Wireframe & Rapid prototyping, Emailer & banners, Mobile Designs, HTML5, CSS3.

Work History

  • UX Lead @ TCS

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • UX design
  • adobe xd
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • ios application design
  • mobile app design
  • photoshop expert
  • rapid prototype
  • ui visual designer
  • usability testing
  • user centered design
  • user experience design (ux)
  • user flows
  • user interface design (ui)
  • wireframing and prototyping
Manoj

Jalandhar, India $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artwork
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
Rajveer Singh

Punjab, India $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • animations
  • communications
  • figma
  • illustration
  • time management
  • uiux
  • visual design
  • webdesign
