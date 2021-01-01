Freelance Creative Directors in Irvine, CA for Hire
Jamie StarkPro
Orange County, CA • $100 (USD) per hour
About Jamie Stark
Creative Director and Graphic Designer at Stark Designs, LLC | AIGA-OC Director of Mentorship | Typography Professor at LCAD
Work History
-
Owner @ Stark Designs, LLC
1996 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- designer
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- typography
- web design
Bryce ReyesPro
Corona, Ca • $125 (USD) per hour
About Bryce Reyes
Identity Design & Illustration
Work History
-
Creative Director @ Plainjoe Studios
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
9+ years
Education
-
The Art Institute Orange County
Bachelors in Graphic Design
2009
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- illustration
- logo development
- managment
- strategy
RD UX/UIPro
Los Angeles, California • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Team Lead @ Rondesignlab
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- cargo
- clinic
- crm
- delivery
- ehr
- emr
- healthcare
- logistic
- medical
- medicine
- mobile
- phr
- shippment
Rovane DursoPro
Los Angeles, CA • $150 (USD) per hour
About Rovane Durso
Los Angeles based designer.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Durso Design
1998 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Pasadena Art Center
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics
1996
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ios design
- iphone design
- ui
- ux
- web design