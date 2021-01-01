Freelance Creative Directors in Irvine, CA for Hire

Jamie Stark

Orange County, CA $100 (USD) per hour

About Jamie Stark

Creative Director and Graphic Designer at Stark Designs, LLC | AIGA-OC Director of Mentorship | Typography Professor at LCAD

Work History

  • Owner @ Stark Designs, LLC

    1996 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • art direction
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • designer
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • typography
  • web design
Bryce Reyes

Corona, Ca $125 (USD) per hour

About Bryce Reyes

Identity Design & Illustration

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Plainjoe Studios

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • The Art Institute Orange County

    Bachelors in Graphic Design

    2009

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo development
  • managment
  • strategy
RD UX/UI

Los Angeles, California $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Team Lead @ Rondesignlab

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • cargo
  • clinic
  • crm
  • delivery
  • ehr
  • emr
  • healthcare
  • logistic
  • medical
  • medicine
  • mobile
  • phr
  • shippment
Rovane Durso

Los Angeles, CA $150 (USD) per hour

About Rovane Durso

Los Angeles based designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Durso Design

    1998 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Pasadena Art Center

    Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphics

    1996

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ios design
  • iphone design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
