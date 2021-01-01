Freelance Creative Directors in Indore, India for Hire
Prakhar Neel SharmaPro
Indore, Madhya Pradesh, INDIA 🇮🇳 • $45 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- digitaldesign
- graphic design
- icon designer
- illustration
- information architect
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- user experience designer
- user interface designer
- uxdesign
- visual design
- web design
Milind Bhavsar
Indore, India
About Milind Bhavsar
Hi, I'm Milind Bhavsar, illustration artist based in India. You can hire my services or you can buy my artworks.
Work History
-
Criative Director @ VB&A
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- illustration
- logo and branding
- packaging
Sanket PalPro
indore, India • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Ui/Ux designer & Illustrator @ miles
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
RGPV
Masters in Design
2015
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding works
- graphic design
- logo
- ui
Ankit Sethiya
Indore India • $10 (USD) per hour
About Ankit Sethiya
Hello there. I am an Adobe Certified Creative Designer and I designed and developed a myriad of diverse websites.
Work History
-
CO-founder @ Pixelmarketo
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
DAVV
MBA in Multimedia
2010
Skills
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- mobile
- mobile app ux
- responsive design
- uidesign
- uiux
- uxdesign
- web design
- wordpress
- zeplin