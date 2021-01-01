Freelance Creative Directors in Indore, India for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Indore, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Prakhar Neel Sharma

Pro

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, INDIA 🇮🇳 $45 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • digitaldesign
  • graphic design
  • icon designer
  • illustration
  • information architect
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • user experience designer
  • user interface designer
  • uxdesign
  • visual design
  • web design
Milind Bhavsar

Indore, India

About Milind Bhavsar

Hi, I'm Milind Bhavsar, illustration artist based in India. You can hire my services or you can buy my artworks.

Work History

  • Criative Director @ VB&A

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • packaging
Sanket Pal

Pro

indore, India $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Ui/Ux designer & Illustrator @ miles

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • RGPV

    Masters in Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding works
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • ui
Ankit Sethiya

Indore India $10 (USD) per hour

About Ankit Sethiya

Hello there. I am an Adobe Certified Creative Designer and I designed and developed a myriad of diverse websites.

Work History

  • CO-founder @ Pixelmarketo

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • DAVV

    MBA in Multimedia

    2010

Skills

  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • mobile app ux
  • responsive design
  • uidesign
  • uiux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wordpress
  • zeplin
