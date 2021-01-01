Freelance Creative Directors in Indianapolis, IN for Hire

Byron Elliott

Indianapolis

Work History

  • Art Director @ Blacksheep Collective

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • cartoon
  • character design
  • childrens books
  • comics
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
Jeff Miller

Indianapolis $85 (USD) per hour

About Jeff Miller

Let's start a conversation.

Work History

  • Owner + Conceptual Artist @ HellothisisJeff Design

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Indiana Wesleyan University

    BS in Computer Graphics

    2004

Skills

  • branding
  • email
  • event promotion
  • illustration
  • logo
  • print design
  • sermon graphics
  • signage
  • web design
Derek Payne

Indianapolis, Indiana

About Derek Payne

I am currently employed as a Lead UX Designer. I freelance in illustration, movie posters and fan art. Currently open for illustration opportunities.

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Salesforce

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • application ui design
  • html
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • sketching
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Charlee (Walker) Alexeev

Pro

Indianapolis, IN $55 (USD) per hour

About Charlee (Walker) Alexeev

Branding | Web Design | Product Design

Work History

  • UX Design Lead @ Lumavate

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

    Graphic Design + Informatics

    2019

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • branding
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui design
  • ux design
  • web design
  • webflow
