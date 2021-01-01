Freelance Creative Directors in Indianapolis, IN for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Indianapolis, IN on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Byron Elliott
Indianapolis
Work History
-
Art Director @ Blacksheep Collective
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- apparel design
- art direction
- branding
- cartoon
- character design
- childrens books
- comics
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
Jeff Miller
Indianapolis • $85 (USD) per hour
About Jeff Miller
Let's start a conversation.
Work History
-
Owner + Conceptual Artist @ HellothisisJeff Design
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Indiana Wesleyan University
BS in Computer Graphics
2004
Skills
- branding
- event promotion
- illustration
- logo
- print design
- sermon graphics
- signage
- web design
Derek Payne
Indianapolis, Indiana
About Derek Payne
I am currently employed as a Lead UX Designer. I freelance in illustration, movie posters and fan art. Currently open for illustration opportunities.
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Salesforce
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
9+ years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- application ui design
- html
- illustration
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- sketch
- sketching
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Charlee (Walker) AlexeevPro
Indianapolis, IN • $55 (USD) per hour
About Charlee (Walker) Alexeev
Branding | Web Design | Product Design
Work History
-
UX Design Lead @ Lumavate
2018 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Graphic Design + Informatics
2019
Skills
- adobe creative suite
- branding
- product design
- sketch
- ui design
- ux design
- web design
- webflow