Freelance Creative Directors in Houston, TX for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Houston, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tim Spencer
Houston • $60 (USD) per hour
About Tim Spencer
Hiking | Loud Music | Illustration
Work History
-
Art director @ Obsidian learning
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- motion graphics
- typography
Vivek VenkatramanPro
Houston, TX • $225 (USD) per hour
About Vivek Venkatraman
Design Director at Big Cartel • Radical politics • Dogs
Work History
-
Design Director @ Big Cartel
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Texas A&M University
B.A. Business
2011
OlgaPro
Houston, TX • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- css
- graphic design
- html
- illustration
Daren GuilloryPro
Houston, TX • $85 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Principal @ Fournir
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
University of Houston
Bachelor of Fine Arts
1996
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- creative direction
- design direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- web design