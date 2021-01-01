Freelance Creative Directors in Hong Kong for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Hong Kong on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Erik van EekelenPro
Hong Kong • $90 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Soundbrenner
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Avans university
Bachelor communication & multimedia design
2015
Skills
- 3dsmax
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- behavioural observator
- motion graphics
- sketch
- ui
- usability testing
- user experience designer
- user research
- ux
Jose Urbano
Hong Kong • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Oddity
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee)
Higher Diploma in Audio-Visual Entertainment Technology
2014
Skills
- conceptual design
- front-end development
- ios design
- mobile
- native apps
- product design
- responsive design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow
Raven YuPro
Hong Kong
About Raven Yu
Senior Product Designer @Google
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- graphic design
- icon
- interaction design
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Mack StudioPro
China Hong Kong • $1 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Mack Studio
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- china
- design
- graphic design
- hong kong
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- web design
- wordpress