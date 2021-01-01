Freelance Creative Directors in Helsinki, Finland for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Helsinki, Finland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aki TanninenPro
Helsinki, Finland • $70 (USD) per hour
About Aki Tanninen
Helsinki based illustrator and graphic designer.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Smartly.io
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- advertising
- art directing
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography
- visual identities
Marcelo MeijomePro
Helsinki • $50 (USD) per hour
About Marcelo Meijome
Designing for Mixed Reality at Varjo.
I make 3d things and move them.
Work History
-
Senior Visual Designer @ Varjo
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Skills
- 2d
- 3d graphics
- UI Design
- UX Design
- XD
- adobe cc suite
- animation
- autodesk maya
- design
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- unity
- unreal engine
Johannes Eret
Helsinki • $65 (USD) per hour
About Johannes Eret
UI designer from Helsinki. Here you'll find some of my UI experiments
Work History
-
Managing Director @ Px8
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- digital design
- mobile
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Suvi Segercrantz
Espoo, Finland
Work History
-
Art director @ Isobar
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Turku Academy of Arts
Bachelor
2009
Skills
- advertising
- after effects animation
- art direction
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo and branding
- typography
- uidesign