Freelance Creative Directors in Helsinki, Finland for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Helsinki, Finland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Aki Tanninen

Aki Tanninen

Pro

Helsinki, Finland $70 (USD) per hour

Message

About Aki Tanninen

Helsinki based illustrator and graphic designer.

Work History

  • Art Director @ Smartly.io

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • advertising
  • art directing
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
  • visual identities
Message
Marcelo Meijome

Marcelo Meijome

Pro

Helsinki $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Marcelo Meijome

Designing for Mixed Reality at Varjo.
I make 3d things and move them.

Work History

  • Senior Visual Designer @ Varjo

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d
  • 3d graphics
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • XD
  • adobe cc suite
  • animation
  • autodesk maya
  • design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • motion graphics
  • unity
  • unreal engine
Message
Johannes Eret

Johannes Eret

Helsinki $65 (USD) per hour

Message

About Johannes Eret

UI designer from Helsinki. Here you'll find some of my UI experiments

Work History

  • Managing Director @ Px8

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • digital design
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Suvi Segercrantz

Suvi Segercrantz

Espoo, Finland

Message

Work History

  • Art director @ Isobar

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Turku Academy of Arts

    Bachelor

    2009

Skills

  • advertising
  • after effects animation
  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • typography
  • uidesign
Message