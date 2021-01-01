Freelance Creative Directors in Hà Nội, Vietnam for Hire

Logan Cee

Logan Cee

Pro

Hanoi, Vietnam

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Dribbble

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hanoi University of Business & Technology

    Bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • app ui
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • psd template
  • themes
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wordpress
Nguyen Tran Kien

Nguyen Tran Kien

Hanoi, Vietnam $40 (USD) per hour

About Nguyen Tran Kien

Yo! I'm a motion graphic designer from Vietnam. I'm kind of one of those who love to create cool things and move key-frames.

Work History

  • Motion Graphic Designer @ Cleverclip

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Vancouver Film School

    Digital Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • photography
gtl.do

gtl.do

HaNoi, Vietnam

Work History

  • Leader Design Team @ Rio Creative

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • visual art
Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

Laingockien 👨🏻‍💻

Hanoi, Vietnam $25 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • graphic design
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile design
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
