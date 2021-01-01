Freelance Creative Directors in Hà Nội, Vietnam for Hire
Logan CeePro
Hanoi, Vietnam
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Dribbble
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Hanoi University of Business & Technology
Bachelor
2014
Skills
- animation
- app ui
- illustration
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- psd template
- themes
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress
Nguyen Tran Kien
Hanoi, Vietnam • $40 (USD) per hour
About Nguyen Tran Kien
Yo! I'm a motion graphic designer from Vietnam. I'm kind of one of those who love to create cool things and move key-frames.
Work History
-
Motion Graphic Designer @ Cleverclip
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Vancouver Film School
Digital Design
2015
Skills
- adobe after effects
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics
- photography
gtl.do
HaNoi, Vietnam
Work History
-
Leader Design Team @ Rio Creative
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- visual art
Laingockien 👨🏻💻
Hanoi, Vietnam • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- art direction
- graphic design
- mobile app ui
- mobile design
- responsive design
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design