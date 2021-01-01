Freelance Creative Directors in Guwāhāti, India for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Guwāhāti, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Arpit Verma

Arpit Verma

Guwahati, India $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Arpit Verma

Designer

Work History

  • Product design Intern @ Cohesity

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • IIT Guwahati

    Bachelor in design

    2020

Skills

  • adobe suite
  • android app design
  • animation
  • brading
  • figma
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • logo
  • responsive design
  • sketch
  • uiuxdesign
  • web design
Message
Amalendu Kaushik

Amalendu Kaushik

Guwahati, Assam $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Amalendu Kaushik

I am a visual artist and animator from Guwahati, Assam.
An occasional musician by the night.

Work History

  • animation director @ Studio Zeng

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • NID

    B.DES

    2019

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Message
monika Barman

monika Barman

Guwahati

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Message
Bhim dutta

Bhim dutta

Guwahati, India

Message

About Bhim dutta

Design undergrad at IIT Guwahati,
I love to create things that you would love to use <3

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Hewlett Packard Enterprise

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

    Bachelor of Design

    2020

Skills

  • identity and branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logos and branding
  • user centered design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user flows
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • visual design
  • visual narration
Message