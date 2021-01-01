Freelance Creative Directors in Gujrānwāla, Pakistan for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Gujrānwāla, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
BS Graphics
Sialkot, Pakistan
Work History
-
Creative Director @ MINSOL
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
University of Management and Technology
BS Telecommunication Engineering
2011
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- booklet
- brand identity
- branding
- brochure design
- catalog
- corel draw
- logo
- social media designs
Ali Akbar
Sialkot • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Digital Product Designer @ Freelancer
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- hybrid application design
- icons
- illustrations
- interaction design
- mobile apps
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web apps
- web design
Tehneat Nawaz
Lahore, Pakistan • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Education
-
University of Sahiwal
Bachelors in Design
2019
Skills
- Adobe XD
- Figma
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Umair Jalandhar
Lahore, Pakistan • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Digital Product Designer @ Programmers Force
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
1–2 years
Education
-
National College of Arts
Masters in Multimedia Arts
2016
Skills
- customer experience
- digital design
- graphic designer
- interaction design
- product design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
- web graphics
- website ui