Freelance Creative Directors in Gujrānwāla, Pakistan for Hire

BS Graphics

Sialkot, Pakistan

Work History

  • Creative Director @ MINSOL

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of Management and Technology

    BS Telecommunication Engineering

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • booklet
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • brochure design
  • catalog
  • corel draw
  • logo
  • social media designs
Ali Akbar

Sialkot $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Digital Product Designer @ Freelancer

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • hybrid application design
  • icons
  • illustrations
  • interaction design
  • mobile apps
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
Tehneat Nawaz

Lahore, Pakistan $25 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ VentureDive

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • University of Sahiwal

    Bachelors in Design

    2019

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • Figma
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Umair Jalandhar

Lahore, Pakistan $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Digital Product Designer @ Programmers Force

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Education

  • National College of Arts

    Masters in Multimedia Arts

    2016

Skills

  • customer experience
  • digital design
  • graphic designer
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
  • web graphics
  • website ui
