Freelance Creative Directors in Gent, Belgium for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Gent, Belgium on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Veerle PietersPro
Vinkt, Belgium • $120 (USD) per hour
About Veerle Pieters
Belgian graphic/web designer, author of Veerle's blog and chief of the playground at Duoh! Loves soulful deep house music & riding her bicycle. Vive le vélo!
Work History
-
Owner & CEO @ Duoh! bvba
1992 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- design
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
Wout HelsmoortelPro
Ghent, Belgium • $150 (USD) per hour
About Wout Helsmoortel
Product Design, UX, UI, Brand
Work History
-
Project Manager @ Systemic Design Toolkit
2018 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand strategy
- branding
- customer journey
- design sprint
- entrepreneurship
- figma
- interaction design
- prototype
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
- workshops
Adrien DuchateauPro
Brussels, Belgium
About Adrien Duchateau
Creative Lead @ DataCamp
Work History
-
Lead Design @ DataCamp
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- creative suite
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- principle
- procreate
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- web design
Denis Tunguz
Belgium - Brussels • $70 (USD) per hour
About Denis Tunguz
UI & UX designer — passionate about effective and meaningful user experiences, presented with beautiful designs and interfaces.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Carrefour Belgium SA
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- desktop
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web design