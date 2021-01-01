Freelance Creative Directors in Gent, Belgium for Hire

Veerle Pieters

Vinkt, Belgium $120 (USD) per hour

About Veerle Pieters

Belgian graphic/web designer, author of Veerle's blog and chief of the playground at Duoh! Loves soulful deep house music & riding her bicycle. Vive le vélo!

Work History

  • Owner & CEO @ Duoh! bvba

    1992 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Wout Helsmoortel

Ghent, Belgium $150 (USD) per hour

About Wout Helsmoortel

Product Design, UX, UI, Brand

Work History

  • Project Manager @ Systemic Design Toolkit

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • customer journey
  • design sprint
  • entrepreneurship
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • prototype
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • workshops
Adrien Duchateau

Brussels, Belgium

About Adrien Duchateau

Creative Lead @ DataCamp

Work History

  • Lead Design @ DataCamp

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • creative suite
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • principle
  • procreate
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • web design
Denis Tunguz

Belgium - Brussels $70 (USD) per hour

About Denis Tunguz

UI & UX designer — passionate about effective and meaningful user experiences, presented with beautiful designs and interfaces.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Carrefour Belgium SA

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • desktop
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
