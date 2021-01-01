Freelance Creative Directors in Gdańsk, Poland for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Gdańsk, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Joanna Wróbel

Gdańsk, Poland

About Joanna Wróbel

UI / UX Designer & Illustrator

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ itCraft

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo desing
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • protoyping
  • sketch
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • uiux
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframe
  • wireframing and prototyping
Joanna Nowak

Pro

Gdańsk

About Joanna Nowak

Illustrator at 1Password

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • design
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
Cherepnova Masha

Pro

Gdansk, Poland $30 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Art Director @ Fancy Design

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Kiev Nationality University of Taras Shevchenko

    Master of Cartography

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • strategy
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web developement
  • website redesign
Tomek Zelmanski

Gdansk, Poland $35 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Lead Designer @ New Media Agency

    2015 - 2017

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • design
  • design sprint
  • print design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
