Freelance Creative Directors in Gdańsk, Poland for Hire
Find the world’s best creative directors in Gdańsk, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Joanna Wróbel
Gdańsk, Poland
About Joanna Wróbel
UI / UX Designer & Illustrator
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ itCraft
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo desing
- mobile
- prototype
- protoyping
- sketch
- ui
- uidesign
- uiux
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframe
- wireframing and prototyping
Joanna NowakPro
Gdańsk
About Joanna Nowak
Illustrator at 1Password
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- design
- illustration
- isometric
- vector graphics
Cherepnova MashaPro
Gdansk, Poland • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Art Director @ Fancy Design
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Kiev Nationality University of Taras Shevchenko
Master of Cartography
2015
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
- web developement
- website redesign
Tomek Zelmanski
Gdansk, Poland • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Designer @ New Media Agency
2015 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- design
- design sprint
- print design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design