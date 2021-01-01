Freelance Creative Directors in Gaza, Palestinian Territory for Hire

Find the world’s best creative directors in Gaza, Palestinian Territory on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

noor khlil

Gaza, Palestinian Territory $60 (USD) per hour

About noor khlil

Motion Designer, Artist

Work History

  • Motion Designer @ Planet for graphic design

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animated gifs
  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • artist
  • character animation
  • gif animation
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
Mohammed Zourob

Gaza, Palestine

About Mohammed Zourob

I am a professional graphic designer with more than 3 years of experience in the design .I have excellent design skills,in addition to the skills video

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • autodesk maya
  • coreldraw x5
  • design
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • texturing
Qaf studio

Palestine - Gaza $10 (USD) per hour

About Qaf studio

“We are a close family of talented and driven people that strive to deliver quality and honesty.”

Work History

  • Graphic designer-director @ Qaf studio

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Al-Azhar

    Bachelor

    2015

Skills

  • brand identity messaging
  • brand manual standards
  • branding
  • corporate product naming
  • graphic design
  • motiongraphicsa
  • original corporate brand design
  • packaging
Mohammed Tayeh

Palestine, Gaza $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Graphic Design @ Upwork

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Gaza

    Bachelor Graphic Design

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • banner
  • branding
  • corporate identity
  • cover book
  • flyer design
  • icons design
  • illustration graphic design
  • logo deisgn
  • magazines
  • presentation design
  • t-shirt design
