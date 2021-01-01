Freelance Creative Directors in Gāndhīnagar, India for Hire

Mahesh Kantariya

Ahmedabad (India) $18 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Agile Infoways

    2011 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Bhavnagar University

    B.com

    2005

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Ronnie ✪

Ahmedabad, India 🌍 $20 (USD) per hour

About Ronnie ✪

Let the Design Speak!
UI/UX (Mobile/Web) . Focusing User Experience . Digital Product Designer . Interaction Designer . Logo & Digital Branding

Work History

  • Lead UI & Graphic Designer @ Capermint Technologies Pvt Ltd.

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • GLS Institute of Computer Applications

    Bachelors in Computer Applications

    2012

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • logo
  • principle
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • wireframe
Tribhuvan Suthar

ahmedabad, India $10 (USD) per hour

About Tribhuvan Suthar

I am Tribhuvan. I am a UI/Graphic Designer based out of Mumbai, India. I also love creating abstract designs, particularly for the web.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Acquire.io

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • affinity
  • figma
  • icon
  • sketch
  • ui designs
Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd

Ahmedabad $10 (USD) per hour

About Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd

A designing studio with perfect blend of creativeness and experience of producing cutting edge visuals adopting mature methodologies & innovative technologies.

Work History

  • Design Head @ Yudiz Solutions Pvt Ltd

    2009 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • 3d graphics
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • game design
  • infographic design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • ux
  • visual ui design
  • web design
