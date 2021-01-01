Hire freelance creative directors in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Viewing 11 out of 285 freelance creative directors in Fort Lauderdale, FL available for hire

  • David Urbinati

    David Urbinati

    West Palm Beach, FL

    Toy Boat cel frame by frame 2d animation after effects animation
    Cells procreate cel framebyframe 2d animation animation
    Twelv - First Post 3d animation character 2d animation motion graphics motion design after effects animation
    • Animation
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Juan Mora

    Juan Mora

    Miami, FL

    Juan Mora 3D characterdesign branding app icon music illustration rock playing guitar character 3d
    AR Office - Adobe XD Playoff office tour ui 3d transform 3d reserved book room xd adobexd prototype office ar
    Visa/Juan Mora Credit Card Design patterns bank card debit card brand identity branding design brand design card banking payment method credit card design credit cards card design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Web Design
  • Brandon Moore

    Brandon Moore

    Fort Lauderdale, FL

    CY Motorsport racing vintage branding logo
    Chicago Bears miami football brand type vintage sports branding logo
    Las Olas Loves You
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Jason Villanti

    Jason Villanti

    Boca Raton, FL

    LAKE HOUSE mascots mascot logos logo hats hat caps cap adirondacks fireflies firefly lakeside lakes lake raccoons raccoon
    CRATE DIGGERS music logo caps cap hat hats mascots mascot logo mascot vinyl records vinyl record vinyl records record moles mole crate diggers crate digger crates crate
    CRATE DIGGERS mascots caps cap hats hat djs dj vinyl cover vinyl records vinyl record vinyl music records record moles mole crate digger crates crate diggers crate
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Kristen Smeehuyzen

    Kristen Smeehuyzen

    Delray Beach

    Sushi 🍣 bistro asian food flat illustration flat one color seafood asian sushi vector design illustration
    ~ d O o B i E d O n ~ 420 blaze birthday stoner smoke pot doobie typography vector logo design illustration
    Extended Stay Hotel Homepage book ui hotel booking reservation hotel homepage website logo brand branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jesse Brais

    Jesse Brais

    Sunrise, Florida

    Kaldi's Goat illustration caffeinated coffee goat kaldi
    Bring Me Back to Life woman flowers head coffee cup coffee
    Good Bye Stranger texture house screenprint goodbye tree bird illustration
    • Illustration
  • Alex Gilev

    Alex Gilev

    Miami, FL

    Course Step Analytics - B2C Web App (SaaS) web design ux design analytics enterprise design enterprise ux enterprise software ui designer ux designer product designer web application ux web application design web app ui web app ux admin saas ux minimal dashboard software web app
    Gamified Leader Board - Web App web design minimal ux minimi ux designer ui design web application design web app design web app ux product design enterprise rankings score leaderboard gamification saas dashboard software web app
    Vendors - SaaS Retail Planning App excel product design enterprise ux web application design web app ui web app ux web app design saas ux design analytics dashboard software web app b2b enterprise data fintech finance planning tables
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Jack Daniel Bagdadi

    Jack Daniel Bagdadi

    Miami Beach

    Tómalo Suave, Risograph Print collage logos branding lockup sunset cocktail typography whiskey poster design poster florida tropical graphic design palm tree risograph risography handlettering type
    Miami Bourbon Society Logo branding cocktail lockup type design palmtree tropical typography whisky whiskey bourbon miami vector illustration logotype mark logo
    Beer label design for Grovehemian, Commodore Stout coconut grove typography type florida fishing fish graphic design logodesign logo lockup mark branding beer label beer branding package package design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Product Design
  • Alejandro Areces

    Alejandro Areces

    Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    These Colors Don't Run typography design monogram logo usa logo illustration logo design concept design branding logo tokyo games america usa
    DeVante Parker | Miami Dolphins devante paker dvp uncle nfl100 fins up sports illustration sports nike football nike football miami dolphins dolphins miami national football league nfl
    Madden 22 | Double Goats illustration sports illustration sports design super bowl mvp goats patrick mahomes tom brady e sports xbox madden ea sports video games chiefs kansas city buccaneers tampa bay football national football league nfl
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • The Skins Factory

    The Skins Factory

    Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    Disney Theme Brand Identity Design logo designer brand design brand designer brand identity disney art disney typography vector branding logo illustration design
    Legacy Work: Digital Blue Astronomy UI UX Design gui design astronomy skeuomorphic user interface design the skins factory user interface ux design ux ui design ui
    Legacy Work: Corona Windows Media Player Skin skins microsoft ux design user interface ui design gui ux user interface design the skins factory ui
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Santiago Castillo

    Santiago Castillo

    Fort Lauderdale, FL

    Coachiva Branding ux design strategy logo branding
    Plarity - 2014 Work brand attributes value proposition ux design graphic design branding
    Rooster - The Smart Home Buying Assistant neumorphism mortgage real estate chatbot
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

