Freelance Creative Directors in Florence, Italy for Hire

Irene Laschi

Irene Laschi

Pro

Florence, Italy

Work History

  • Illustration teacher @ Scuola Internazionale di Comics, Firenze

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • advertising
  • botanical
  • botanical illustration
  • commercial
  • commercial art
  • design
  • digital art
  • drawing
  • drawing and painting
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • naturalistic illustration
  • packaging
Nvard Yerkanian

Nvard Yerkanian

Florence, Italy $30 (USD) per hour

About Nvard Yerkanian

Artist and designer based in between Yerevan, Armenia and Florence, Italy.

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Self-empoyed

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Caucasus Media Institute

    Diploma

    2008

Skills

  • art direction
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
  • visual art
Simone "duman" Marinelli

Simone "duman" Marinelli

Florence $50 (USD) per hour

About Simone "duman" Marinelli

creative director| graphic design | illustrator | tit | | life | bike lover | observer | visual

Work History

  • art director creative @ bloodyfine s.r.l

    2007 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • ACCADEMIA ROMA

    Diploma of Art and Design

    2000

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art
  • artdirector
  • creative direction
  • cycle
  • design
  • logo
  • tit
  • uidesign
  • visual art
  • visual design
Laura Palumbo

Laura Palumbo

Firenze

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
